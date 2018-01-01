Stephen M. Paskoff

Stephen M. Paskoff

Guest Writer
President and CEO at ELI, speaker and author on workplace legal issues

Stephen M. Paskoff, Esq. is president and CEO at ELI and is a nationally recognized speaker and author on workplace legal issues. He has written extensively on topics related to workplace compliance and legal issues and how to affect culture change in order to build lawful, professional operations that align with an organization’s mission and values.

More From Stephen M. Paskoff

What to Do When the Big Fish You Hired Roils Your Startup's Small Pond
Managing Employees

What to Do When the Big Fish You Hired Roils Your Startup's Small Pond

Startups that hire well-known industry insiders sometimes find they create bigger problems with their egos than they solve with their expertise.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.