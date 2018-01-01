Steve Auerbach

Guest Writer
CEO, Alegeus Technologies

Steven G. Auerbach is the chief executive officer at Alegeus Technologies and a member of its board. He brings over 25 years of experience in the field of healthcare benefits, including roles as president of connections and senior leadership positions with UnitedHealth Group, ChannelPoint and Cigna. With a singular focus on making customers successful, Auerbach has a proven track record of driving organizational growth by offering differentiated value, providing excellent customer service and outstanding consumer experiences.

The Top 4 Ways to Engage Your Employees in Their Own Healthcare
Health Insurance

The Top 4 Ways to Engage Your Employees in Their Own Healthcare

With costs rising precariously, employees must become more savvy consumers. Employers can help.
