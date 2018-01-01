Steve Clements

Steve Clements

Guest Writer
Director - Global Services and Solutions, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (CEEMEA) at Willis Towers Watson (WTW)

Steve joined Willis Towers Watson (WTW) in 2014 as a Director of the Health & Benefits business, responsible for brokering and consulting across the Middle East. With more than 25 years of experience in health and benefits, he specialises in medical plan design and management, and advises both multinational and local clients on employee benefits plans. Steve also heads WTW’s carrier relationship and proposition development across the Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (CEEMEA) region. Developing a data-driven consultative brokering proposition and the region’s first full flexible benefits programme are at the core of his work, as well as establishing a centre of excellence for employee benefits consulting. Steve travels the globe as a guest speaker on employee benefits.

More From Steve Clements

The How-To: Financial Literacy Education For Employees
Savings

The How-To: Financial Literacy Education For Employees

People with high levels of financial literacy have lower levels of financial worry, and only 14% of UAE employees fall into this category.
8 min read
The How-To: Delivering An Employee Wellness Program That Works
Employee Wellness

The How-To: Delivering An Employee Wellness Program That Works

There is a disconnect between the wellness initiatives employers are laying on and the benefits perceived among employees.
6 min read
Stressed Employees? Why Financial Wellness Programs Can Help
Management

Stressed Employees? Why Financial Wellness Programs Can Help

It is crucial to provide benefits to not only ensure your employees are healthy in mind and body, but also that they are financially healthy too.
8 min read
Understanding End-Of-Service Benefits In The UAE
Running a Business

Understanding End-Of-Service Benefits In The UAE

End-of-service benefits are envisaged by the local labor law in the UAE, as well as by the labor laws in all other Gulf countries, but widely misunderstood by the business community.
9 min read
To Win The Talent War, Focus On Employee Benefits
Employee Retention

To Win The Talent War, Focus On Employee Benefits

Organizations should offer a diverse choice of benefits to help fulfill their employees' needs.
8 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.