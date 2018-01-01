Steve Girdler

Recruitment
Making The Right Choice: Building A Screening Policy For Job Candidates
Entrepreneurs should assess the results of a background screening in a manner that does not discriminate and is consistent with relevant laws.
Employee Recruitment
The Real Impact Of A Bad Hire For Your Business
When a company hires and then subsequently keeps a bad hire, colleagues can question the top-level management's ability to make smart decisions.
Recruitment
How Well Do You Know Your Job Applicants? A Four-Stage Approach To The Recruitment Process
Ensuring that you have a robust, structured and well-planned recruitment process that includes thorough background screening is essential.