Guest Writer

Founder and President, Pro Motion Inc.

Steve Randazzo is the founder and president of Pro Motion Inc. , an experiential marketing agency located in Missouri. With over 30 years of experience in the industry, Steve has long-standing relationships with big-name clients, including Dr Pepper Snapple Group, The Walt Disney Company, Hewlett-Packard, Duck Tape, Fiskars, Citgo, NBA, and Tractor Supply Co.