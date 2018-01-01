Steve Sponseller

Steve Sponseller

Guest Writer
Intellectual Property Attorney, Innovation Strategist, SteveSponseller.com
Steve Sponseller is an intellectual property attorney and innovation strategist who has helped more than 1,000 innovators and business leaders develop and protect innovative ideas. Join him at SteveSponseller.com.

More From Steve Sponseller

How to Recognize Business Inflection Points and Innovate to Survive Them
Innovation

How to Recognize Business Inflection Points and Innovate to Survive Them

By developing an innovation action plan you can have an arsenal of ideas at hand when you reach one of these points.
5 min read
Cultivating Innovation Is a Direct Path to Profit
Innovation

Cultivating Innovation Is a Direct Path to Profit

What are the seeds of innovation in your company?
4 min read
How to Build Innovation Into Your Business Without Creating Chaos
Innovation

How to Build Innovation Into Your Business Without Creating Chaos

Innovation is exalted and essential, but pulling it off and keeping your business steady is a leadership feat.
4 min read
When It Comes to Innovation, Here are 7 Mistakes People Make
Innovation

When It Comes to Innovation, Here are 7 Mistakes People Make

While many entrepreneurs want to grow their business and offer products with a competitive edge, they neglect techniques and systems that generate a flood of valuable ideas.
4 min read
5 Ways Small Companies Can Out-Innovate Big Corporations
Innovation

5 Ways Small Companies Can Out-Innovate Big Corporations

Leaders of small companies can leverage their business' size and unique culture to rapidly develop and apply creative ideas.
4 min read
Peer Farther Into the Future to See Opportunity Before Your Competition Does
Innovation

Peer Farther Into the Future to See Opportunity Before Your Competition Does

Tectonic shifts in technology inevitably come with unforeseen problems. Whoever sees, and solves, first will have the market to themselves.
4 min read
Stuck? 5 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Gain a Fresh Perspective.
Innovation

Stuck? 5 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Gain a Fresh Perspective.

For those struggling to innovate, here are five ways entrepreneurs can start identifying new ideas that can rapidly accelerate their business.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.