Steve Strauss

Steve Strauss is a lawyer, author and speaker who specializes in small business and entrepreneurship. He also writes a weekly column for USA Today.

More From Steve Strauss

Dealing With Rejection: 5 Ways to Turn a No Into a Yes
Ready for Anything

Dealing With Rejection: 5 Ways to Turn a No Into a Yes

Visionaries often hear 'no' when they first propose their big ideas. Find out when you should or shouldn't take no for an answer, and how to turn that no into a yes.
5 min read
Make Your Videos More Likely to Go Viral
Marketing

Make Your Videos More Likely to Go Viral

What makes some videos instant Internet hits while others remain under the radar? We provide tips to help your videos get noticed -- and maybe even go viral -- on the Web.
5 min read
How to Become Risk Savvy
Starting a Business

How to Become Risk Savvy

Sure, starting and running a business comes with risks. But a savvy entrepreneur knows how to minimize them by taking calculated risks instead of crazy ones.
5 min read
Choosing the Best Business Idea
Starting a Business

Choosing the Best Business Idea

How to evaluate several ideas and decide which business would be right for you.
4 min read
It's In the Mail
Starting a Business

It's In the Mail

Learn how to start your own mail order business.
4 min read
Securing Your Busines's Finances Through Multiple Revenue Resources

Securing Your Busines's Finances Through Multiple Revenue Resources

Cash-flow problems. Down times. Entrepreneur.com's Ideas & Inspiration Expert shows you how you can avoid these fiscal nightmares by broadening your offerings with multiple revenue sources.
8 min read
Finding Love
Starting a Business

Finding Love

Our Ideas & Inspiration Expert shows you how to turn your passion into a small-business idea.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.