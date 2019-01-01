My Queue

Steven Besse

Steven Besse

Contributor
Founder and CEO, V7 Digital

About Steven Besse

Steven Besse is the founder and CEO of V7 Digital - the marketing arm of V7 Group. With a Business Management Degree from the United States and an MBA from Hult International Business School combined with a background in Finance, Recruitment, and Management Consulting, Steven has developed a passion for business innovation and growth- specifically in the startup and SME community. Through his passion, he spotted an opportunity and pursued the vision of offering agency-level marketing services at a startup friendly price point. 

Six Steps To Finishing 2019 Strong After A Long Summer
Growth Strategies

Six Steps To Finishing 2019 Strong After A Long Summer

It's time to suit up, and figure out what we need to do to kick business into high gear.
6 min read