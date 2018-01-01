Sucheta Pal

Sucheta Pal

International Zumba Education Specialist, Master Trainer & Optimum Nutrition Athlete

Sucheta has now been named the Global Ambassador and Business Advisor - India. She has represented Zumba and India in multiple international fitness conferences from FIBO Germany, IFEX Indonesia, AFAA Japan conference, Asia Fitness Convention, Bangkok and several Zumba conventions across the world  and is now officially the first Indian to be the Zumba® Global Brand Ambassador. 

More From Sucheta Pal

#8 Things Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Zumba
zumba lessons

#8 Things Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Zumba

In a competitive market where there are hundreds of different ways to get healthy, every person has a different expectation from a workout routine and Zumba saw this need early on
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.