Sucheta Pal

International Zumba Education Specialist, Master Trainer & Optimum Nutrition Athlete

Sucheta has now been named the Global Ambassador and Business Advisor - India. She has represented Zumba and India in multiple international fitness conferences from FIBO Germany, IFEX Indonesia, AFAA Japan conference, Asia Fitness Convention, Bangkok and several Zumba conventions across the world and is now officially the first Indian to be the Zumba® Global Brand Ambassador.