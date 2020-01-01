Sudarshan Motwani

Sudarshan Motwani

Founder and CEO, BookMyForex.com

More From Sudarshan Motwani

Impact of COVID-19 on Travel: Foreign Travel Industry Needs an Immediate Rescue Plan
Travel

Impact of COVID-19 on Travel: Foreign Travel Industry Needs an Immediate Rescue Plan

The Indian tourism industry could be staring at 38 million job losses which are about 70 per cent of its total workforce
5 min read

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.