Sugandh Singh

Sugandh Singh

Former Correspondent, Entrepreneur India Magazine

Skeptic at heart, neo-marxist in belief, elaborative, philosophical and contemplative at times, this boy’s looking for every opportunity to run to the hills and climb up the mountains to breathe some air and fuel some eccentricism! I have been political, but would rather prefer to be existential now. I love to farm and write on business with a view that says, “I don’t believe you”.

More From Sugandh Singh

How these Two Brothers Re-built the Success of their Family Business
Infrastructure

How these Two Brothers Re-built the Success of their Family Business

Today the company has the highest profitability margin of over 18 per cent
3 min read
These Third Generation Entrepreneurs are Spinning Success Across Diverse Domains
nextgen

These Third Generation Entrepreneurs are Spinning Success Across Diverse Domains

The six scions have worked towards making it a carbon-neutral company and promoted digital marketing initiatives across all their brands
3 min read
The Prince of Gold Knows His Way From the 'Way Bottom'
Next Gen

The Prince of Gold Knows His Way From the 'Way Bottom'

"I have come to be loved and respected by everyone in the organization and this is the best thing that has happened to me"
3 min read
The Bad Boy Among Bank's NPAs
ecosystem policy

The Bad Boy Among Bank's NPAs

Since the rising percentage of NPAs with banks is fast escalating into a crisis, smaller companies are set to face tough times getting a loan approved
8 min read
Better Prices For Farmers
TECH25

Better Prices For Farmers

On a vacation when Aditya was home, his father Sanjay Agarwalla narrated this story and its compounding disadvantage to farmers in India.
2 min read
This Startup is Revolutionizing the Space for Wind Power Generation
TECH25

This Startup is Revolutionizing the Space for Wind Power Generation

Avant Garde Innovations has truly displayed that it can revolutionise the space for wind power generation with its innovative design of a small wind turbine.
2 min read
Why India Shouldn't Join the WTO MSME Forum Yet
Starting a Business

Why India Shouldn't Join the WTO MSME Forum Yet

A trade body like World Trade Organisation (WTO) can foster huge opportunities for the sector towards facilitation of business avenues globally
5 min read
Smarting Up The Power Grid
Growth

Smarting Up The Power Grid

The 'Internet of Things' (IoT) devices will soon be able to communicate with the smart grid on deciding the most optimal time to use energy.
5 min read
Entrepreneurs Straight Outta School
Eco-system

Entrepreneurs Straight Outta School

Formally incorporating a subject into curriculum that prepares them towards entrepreneurship is definitely a new trend.
5 min read
Samsung's New Smartphone is a Beast Waiting to be Unleashed
Smartphones

Samsung's New Smartphone is a Beast Waiting to be Unleashed

The most striking feature of C7 is its design and a definite premium appearance of its external body that sets it apart from its competitors.
3 min read
Leave the Mundane Reality Behind and Connect to a Whole New World
Technology

Leave the Mundane Reality Behind and Connect to a Whole New World

PlayStation VR is for you if you own any of the PS4 versions currently available in the market
3 min read
Will Indian P2P Lending Hit The Wall In The Long Run?
Investments

Will Indian P2P Lending Hit The Wall In The Long Run?

While P2P lending is a boon for borrowers, lenders may find themselves in hot water in times very soon to come.
9 min read
Are You Game For Gaming? This Indian Platform Is Also Global
Gaming

Are You Game For Gaming? This Indian Platform Is Also Global

Young kids would easily be seen thronging to game parlors and waiting for their turns on the console.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.