Sumit Peer

Founder and CEO, Aurelius Corporate Solutions

Five Ways In-sourcing Can Improve The Customer Experience
Customer Service

Five Ways In-sourcing Can Improve The Customer Experience

Only In-sourcing can give the sense of ownership and true concern for the customers
3 min read
IT In-sourcing is the Trend to be Followed in the Next 3 Years
Information Technology

IT In-sourcing is the Trend to be Followed in the Next 3 Years

Insourcing is bound to take up multiple forms which are under multiple kinds of business model. It doesn't necessarily need to be under the same roof as the organization itself.
2 min read
Will the Union Budget 2018 Address the Growth Concerns of IT Industry in India
Union Budget 2018-19

Will the Union Budget 2018 Address the Growth Concerns of IT Industry in India

It is expected that Nifty will deliver returns somewhere in the range of 10 -15% by the end of December 2018 due to the immense support by the global IT industry
3 min read
What the Indian IT Sector Expects from the Union Budget 2018
Information Technology

What the Indian IT Sector Expects from the Union Budget 2018

IT Infrastructure needs major incentives for growth
3 min read
