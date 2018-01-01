Sunil Gupta

Sunil Gupta

Founder & Director, ExportersIndia.com
Sunil Gupta is the Founder & Director of ExportersIndia.com.

More From Sunil Gupta

GST Impact

The FMCG sector is expected to benefit the most due the government's focus on reducing taxes on products of mass consumption
5 min read
MSME

The MSME sector is the backbone of India's national economic structure
5 min read
Small Businesses

It is nurtured by young achievers with a zeal to excel and the confidence to take on any challenge head on.
5 min read
E-commerce

The shift in focus from the conventional Business to Customer (B2C) segment to the Business to Business (B2B) segment is currently trending in the Indian e-commerce sector.
4 min read
union budget 2017

The new budget certainly proves that the Indian Government is undertaking all efforts necessary to provide comprehensive infrastructure to help the SME sector grow.
2 min read
union budget 2017

Breaking away from the colonial-era tradition the budget date has been advanced to 1stFebruary 2017 and the Railway budget's solo presentation has been done away with as it is unified with the Union Budget.
4 min read
