My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sunil Lakra

Sunil Lakra

Founder of Lalaji24x7.com

More From Sunil Lakra

Why Does Online Local Grocery Market Need to Grow in India?
online grocery

Why Does Online Local Grocery Market Need to Grow in India?

The market of investors also is promising for the e-grocer models with an overwhelming total of $103.21 million since January 2015
4 min read