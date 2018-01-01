Sunil Nayak

Sunil Nayak

Contributor
CEO, Reliance Jewels

More From Sunil Nayak

#7 Trends That Will Shape the Jewellery Industry in 2018
jewellery

#7 Trends That Will Shape the Jewellery Industry in 2018

The communion of physical jewellery outlets and online portals are expected to peak in the coming year and result in a mobility and convenience driven model
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.