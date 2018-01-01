Suresh Kabra

Suresh Kabra

Founder, PriceMap
Suresh Kabra is a business development professional, with a successful track record in initiating and executing on new lines of business, with high growth potential and EBITDA margins.

More From Suresh Kabra

5 Habits Every Leader Should Try to Keep at Bay
Leadership Qualities

5 Habits Every Leader Should Try to Keep at Bay

Introspect and identify the habits that are coming in the your way of becoming an aspirational leader.
5 min read
Do good leaders make good managers?
Leadership

Do good leaders make good managers?

An organisation that wants to stay competitive and relevant in the long run needs both leaders and good managers to complement each other.
5 min read
Can E-Commerce Be Price Competitive…Always?
Ecommerce

Can E-Commerce Be Price Competitive…Always?

If the end product is coming from a retailer in your local city market, where are the additional margins to pay for the logistics of product.
4 min read
What can be your core competency in today's world?
Competence

What can be your core competency in today's world?

The notion of core competency has evolved with changing times and market dynamics will continue to do so.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.