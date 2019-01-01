Mr. Suresh Venugopal is the Chief Executive Officer of AMC India and is responsible for overall functioning and growth of AMC India. With a Master’s in Manufacturing Engineering from Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Melbourne Australia, Mr. Venugopal has over 15 years of hands-on experience in manufacturing, strategic planning and lean management across International and Indian markets. Associated with AMC India since July 2013, Mr. Venugopal embarked on this journey as the head of manufacturing operations. Responsible for entire factory operations including production, warehousing, quality control, innovation and export operations, he garnered expert insights and experience to take AMC India to next level by making it a well-known brand in premium cookware and consumer durable market.

Under his leadership as CEO of AMC India, the company has been successfully offering premium and innovative cooking solutions to consumers pan India. Being a young and dynamic leader, he leads his team to revolutionize the conventional cooking style in the Indian kitchen. Suresh wants to establish and expand unique category of premium cookware in the market which will help people lead a healthy lifestyle through AMC’s unique offerings which is self-temperature control. Another key objective is to empower more & more individuals through robust training programs, thereby transforming them into confident & financially independent AMC ambassadors who can spread our Philosophy of “Eat Better. Live Better.” to every household.