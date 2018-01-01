Susan Schreter

Susan Schreter is a 20-year veteran of the venture finance community and a university educator in entrepreneurship. She is the founder of TakeCommand, a community service organization that offers the largest centralized database of venture capital funds, angel investment clubs, incubators and microfinance lenders in the U.S. Ask her your questions at susan@takecommand.org.

More From Susan Schreter

A Quick Guide to Finding a Venture Capital Match
Finance

Looking for money to grow a company or get it off the ground? There are venture capital firms across the country eagerly seeking to fund good business ideas, but fit and size matter.
4 min read
Angel Investment Clubs Offer a Ray of Hope -- and Capital
Starting a Business

From Silicon Valley to the Gulf Coast, angel investment clubs are looking to fund local startups that solve problems across a variety of industries.
4 min read
Raising Capital in Rural America
Finance

With startup communities popping up in cities across the U.S., you don't have to be in Silicon Valley to start a high-tech business. But can you find funding in rural America?
5 min read
Voices That Matter: Business Lessons From a Top Banker
Finance

Business on Main sits down for an interview with Maria C. Coyne, executive vice president of the Consumer and Small Business Banking segment at KeyBank.
4 min read
How to Hire the Right Employees for Your Startup
Growth Strategies

When you're on a tight startup budget and timeline, it can be easy to make compromises on who you hire. Don't. Here's what to look for in an employee.
4 min read
5 Lessons From Oprah's 'Startup'
Starting a Business

Oprah Winfrey's OWN network might be faltering, but don't count out the woman with the Midas touch. Here's what any entrepreneur can learn from her recent startup struggles.
5 min read
3 Employee Mistakes That Cost Businesses Big Time
Growth Strategies

Managing employees comes with hidden costs. Find out how to protect yourself from situations that can emotionally and financially devastate a business.
4 min read
Top Overtime Traps for Business Owners
Finance

As a business owner, you often look for ways to bootstrap or ask employees to go above and beyond. But overlooking overtime could land you in a heap of trouble.
3 min read
How to Shop for a Business Incubator
Starting a Business

Incubators can be a great way to get a fledgling business off the ground -- but beware of marketing gimmicks that capitalize on eager entrepreneurs.
4 min read
Taking on Debt to Grow Your Business
Finance

In today's economy, debt is a four-letter word -- but it can also be essential for growing a business. Here are some options that could help boost your working capital.
6 min read
What Private Equity Can Do for Your Company
Growth Strategies

Looking to grow or get liquid? If so, private equity might be a better option for you than venture capital.
4 min read
Venture Capital: It's Not Just for Startups
Growth Strategies

Don't overlook this resource if you're trying to expand or grow your business.
4 min read
Raising Funds: Planning (and Persistance) Pays Off
Starting a Business

Forget the recession, with the right mindset you can raise all the money you need.
6 min read
Eight Mistakes That Devastate Business Owners
Starting a Business

Must-know info to help you avoid personal financial ruin
6 min read
3 Simple Steps to Improve Profitability

5 min read
