Sushant Raorane

As the Director of Adroit, Sushant is responsible for overall smooth functioning of the business with main focus on sales and marketing. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy & has done his MBA in Marketing. Sushant has a proven marketing management track record & over 15 years of experience. Prior to his entrepreneurial debut with Adroit, he had worked with companies like, Elder Healthcare Ltd, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Piramal Healthcare & Abbott Healthcare. As an eminent marketer he possesses diverse & wide ranging experience in various therapy areas including Dermatology & Cosmetology, Gynecology, Cardiology & Antibiotics. At Adroit, he led the transformation of a digital creative agency earlier established as Adroit Digital Ideas into a derma cosmetic oriented pharma company now known as Adroit Biomed Ltd. with a passion to make a difference in the field of dermatology. He is instrumental in developing strategic alliances globally with companies like Lucas Meyer (France), Novelty Pharma (Swiss), Sederma (France) & Davos (Singapore). He has received many awards & recognitions in various meets conducted by AIOCD AWACS, Indian Business Leadership Conclave and Pharma Leadership Summit. He was also awarded with “Emerging Entrepreneur” award at Ashwamedh, Organized by Saturday club, Global Trust.