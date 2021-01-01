Taha Elraaid

Taha Elraaid

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Lamah Technologies

Taha Elraaid is the founder and CEO at technology solutions company Lamah. His mission is to bring tools and technology from the West to improve ease of living in Libya as the leading tech company in the country.

https://www.lamah.com

Follow Taha Elraaid on Social

LinkedIn Instagram

Latest

Entrepreneurs

3 Great Avenues for CEOs Seeking Help

You're never too experienced or accomplished to ask for advice or support, and as a chief executive, there are three main sources that can always be relied upon.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like