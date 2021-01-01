Signing out of account, Standby...
Taha Elraaid
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Lamah Technologies
Taha Elraaid is the founder and CEO at technology solutions company Lamah. His mission is to bring tools and technology from the West to improve ease of living in Libya as the leading tech company in the country.
Follow Taha Elraaid on Social
Latest
3 Great Avenues for CEOs Seeking Help
You're never too experienced or accomplished to ask for advice or support, and as a chief executive, there are three main sources that can always be relied upon.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Steve Taplin
CEO of Sonatafy Technology
-
Krista Mashore
CEO of Krista Mashore Coaching
-
Tony Tran
CEO, Lumanu
-
Nick Gilmour
CEO of Gilmour Group
-
StackCommerce
Account Manager
-
Les Ottolenghi
CITO
-
Hayden Wadsworth
CEO and Founder of HydroJug
-
Andrea Albright
CEO of Beverly Hills Publishing