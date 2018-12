Guest Writer

Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, BroadSoft

Taher Behbehani brings over 20 years of operational, product strategy and marketing expertise to BroadSoft . Behbehani frequently writes and speaks on the increasingly millennial, mobile and dispersed workforce, and the technology, tools and environment this evolving workforce needs to be productive. Behbehani has served in a broad range of leadership positions that cut across M&A and business development, product management, business transformation and digital marketing -- affording Behbehani with an unconventional perspective that extends beyond traditional marketing.