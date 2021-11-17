Signing out of account, Standby...
Tamer Wali
Founder, selfologi
Tamer Wali is the founder of selfologi, a Dubai-based startup that is set to revolutionize the industry by addressing accessibility and transparency in the way consumers discover, learn about, and book cosmetic treatments across the GCC region. Tamer has been working in this industry for more than 30 years, with him being the partner and CEO of the Middle East’s largest distributor of aesthetic medicine devices.
Latest
The Need For Digitization In The GCC's Cosmetics Treatments Industry
The cosmetic treatments industry is a multi-billion-dollar business, but it needs to do more to keep up with the digital demands of consumers
