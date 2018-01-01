Tammana Khanna

Brand and communication consultant

Tammana Khanna is an experienced marketing professional with an in-depth understanding of BFSI sector. She is busy scripting a success story of her own on her terms. She is sketching a career which can very well become a model for many working mothers in future. Currently, she is helping companies in building their brand stories by delivering on customer promise as a consultant

How To Select Right Platforms to Promote Your Start-up
Branding

How To Select Right Platforms to Promote Your Start-up

The kind of message you need to send out will tell you which platform will suit you
4 min read
Building a Brand for your Start-up
Branding

Building a Brand for your Start-up

Look at all the brands that exist in your own industry and learn their strengths and weaknesses
5 min read
