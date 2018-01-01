Tanmoy Ray

Tanmoy is an Edtechintrapreneur, blogger, and admission counsellor & career adviser. He has worked with University of Oxford (UK), Utrecht University (Netherlands) and University of New South Wales (Australia). He is currently working with Stoodnt, Inc. as a Counsellor and Senior Manager – Product Development & Marketing.
EdTech Startup
How Edtech Helps Students Get Good Job Opportunities
More than 900 EdTech start-ups came into existence in the past two years and are trying to influence the $100 billion education sector in India.