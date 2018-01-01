Tanvir Haque

Tanvir Haque

Guest Writer
Partner at Freshstone Consulting

Tanvir Haque is a Partner at Freshstone Consulting. He thrives on developing customer-centric business relationships, and  focuses on revolutionising customer experience and driving companies' digital transformation plans. With a career spanning back more than 20 years, Haque’s experience has been gathered in professional services, banking, and telecommunications, having worked with PwC in Sydney, Andersen in Sydney and London, and Standard Chartered Bank in London. He relocated to Dubai in 2008 and spent a number of years advising and consulting international businesses on how to drive growth before joining Lifecare in 2015. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the Australian National University in his home town of Canberra and is a qualified Chartered Accountant and a member of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.

More From Tanvir Haque

Five Hidden Traps That Can Affect Decision Making
Decision Making

Five Hidden Traps That Can Affect Decision Making

In acknowledging these five decision-making traps you will give yourself the best chance possible for making good ones.
8 min read
The How-To: Avoiding UAE Customer Service Pitfalls
Customer Service

The How-To: Avoiding UAE Customer Service Pitfalls

What your company can do to bridge that gap and avoid complaints about poor customer service.
9 min read
Four Strategies To Boost Employee Engagement That Can Improve Your Bottom Line
Managing Employees

Four Strategies To Boost Employee Engagement That Can Improve Your Bottom Line

Put simply, engagement is a measure of your employees' conscientiousness and emotional connection to your organization: engaged employees care about their work and how it supports your business objectives and mission.
8 min read
Why Data Analytics Can Help Drive Sales For Your Business
Data Analysis

Why Data Analytics Can Help Drive Sales For Your Business

If you want to get and keep customers, you need to be interacting with them and building relationships on a one-to-one level.
10 min read
Educators Have A Key Role In Nurturing An Entrepreneurial Spirit Among The Youth
entrepreneurship education

Educators Have A Key Role In Nurturing An Entrepreneurial Spirit Among The Youth

When you stand up in front of a classroom and impart knowledge, you have genuine power, and that's why educators can make a real difference to the future success of their students.
8 min read
