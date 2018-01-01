Tarig El-Sheikh

Tarig El-Sheikh is an experienced entrepreneur and finance professional with a 15-year track record across emerging markets in building global businesses, technology startups and finance. Tarig is the co-founder of Beneple (formerly known as Aythan DMCC), an HR and health management platform that was successfully acquired in August 2015 after only eight months of operations. Before that, he co-founded a global e-commerce custom menswear company, Knot Standard, specializing in online and retail sales of custom clothing using proprietary online measurement technology. Tarig also founded the MENA based advisory group, Istashir in 2011 (exited March 2013), serving as an advisor to numerous leading MENA private equity firms and family offices. He sits on the boards of various companies that he has helped successfully launch.

Tarig’s on-the-ground and direct experience in developing business plans, budget, sales and marketing, corporate development strategy, managing corporate & board responsibilities, has successfully lead to numerous million dollar growth capital funding rounds from prominent investors such as Fadi Ghandour (founder of Aramex) and Arif Naqvi (founded Abraaj Capital). He holds MBioch in Molecular Biochemistry from Oxford University, and also graduated top of his class with a Distinction MSc in Finance from the prestigious Cass Business School, London.

More From Tarig El-Sheikh

Question The Status Quo: The Value Of Having Entrepreneurial Employees In Your Organization
Intrapreneurs

Question The Status Quo: The Value Of Having Entrepreneurial Employees In Your Organization

Contrary to popular thought, having entrepreneurial employees in your organization is a good thing.
7 min read
Five Hacks For A Fail-Proof Business
Starting a Business

Five Hacks For A Fail-Proof Business

Comprehensive business planning has a proven record of long-term business success. Rule #1 for success: plan, plan, and plan again.
4 min read
Four Things To Consider Before Selling Your Company
Exit Strategies

Four Things To Consider Before Selling Your Company

Selling a company is a transfer of assets. Selling your passion is a transfer of emotions. It's a subtle difference, but it's an important one to keep in mind when thinking about a potential exit.
6 min read
Three Things To Remember When Managing Your Employees As A SME Owner In The UAE
Human Resources

Three Things To Remember When Managing Your Employees As A SME Owner In The UAE

Here are the top three things I wish someone had told me about managing my employees as a SME owner in the UAE.
5 min read
