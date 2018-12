Guest Writer

Founder and CEO of ToutApp

Tawheed Kader, an American-Bangladeshi entrepreneur, is the founder and CEO of ToutApp, Inc. , which offers a sales-acceleration platform that aims to help teams close deals faster with the power of email tracking, templates and predictive analytics. Prior to starting ToutApp, Kader worked at Bridgewater Associates, one of the largest hedge funds in the world, and the social network Plaxo.