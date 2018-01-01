Tejasvi Mohanram

Founder and CEO, RupeePower

Mr.TejasviMohanram, Founder and CEO, RupeePower, who has been recently named as one of the Top 50 Fintech influencers in Asia by FintechAsia, has been instrumental in establishment and growing presence of the company in the country and plays a vital role across all functions, including policy, finance, business development, operations and strategy.

More From Tejasvi Mohanram

digital india

The biggest roadblocks to digitization of finance are security and perceived security.
FinTech

Asia, is a breeding ground for great technological talent, and resources that are cost effective!
