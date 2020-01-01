Terrence Goh, is the Co-Founder and Chief Design Officer at eezee.sg. He plays the pivotal role of bringing the business concept through his UX Design vision. He is recognised as a Top Young Entrepreneur of Forbes 30 Under 30 in Asia 2020 (Retail and E-commerce).
Startups
Does Your Startup Really Need a Venture Capitalist?
It seems that there is an excess of funds up for grabs, resulting in startups prioritizing the ability to secure funding rounds over the ability to be sustainable and profitable