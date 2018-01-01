Crowdfunding
4 Reasons to Crowdfund vs. Self-Fund a Product Idea
With platforms like Kickstarter and Indiegogo, you can quickly see if the idea is something the market wants before investing large amounts of time, capital, and energy.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.