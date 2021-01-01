Therese Huston, Ph.D., is the author of the new book, Let’s Talk: Make Effective Feedback Your Superpower (Portfolio / Penguin). Huston was the founding director of the Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning at Seattle University, and she gives talks and consults on how to give and solicit better feedback at work. Let's Talk is her third book. More at theresehuston.com.
About Therese Huston
More From Therese Huston
Management
Men And Women Receive Difference Performance Reviews. Here's How To Fix That
Want to promote her? Write a better performance review.