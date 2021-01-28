Theyab Al Mansoori
Supply Chain and Operations Executive Director, Rafed
Theyab Al Mansoori is Supply Chain and Operations Executive Director at Rafed.
Rafed aims to ensure the availability and quality of healthcare supplies and products for Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector, which include pharmaceuticals, equipment, diagnostics and consumables, and to reduce operating costs for healthcare providers.
As a Group Purchasing Organization, Rafed specializes primarily in healthcare procurement, which includes supplier sourcing and contract management, procurement ordering services, warehousing, and distribution.
Rafed was developed by Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ), one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.
Five Tips For Startups Wanting To Improve Their Procurement Processes
From small operations to large-scale organizations, here are some ideas that you can make use of in your workplaces.
