About Tiffani Purdy
Tiffani Purdy is a Marketing and Sales Strategist, serial entrepreneur, and host of the "Seen and Sold" podcast. She helps entrepreneurs build sustainable, human-first business models. Clients love Tiffani because of her actionable, down-to-earth perspective. She lives and works in Tampa, Florida.
