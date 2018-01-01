Tim Bajarin

Columnist

What to Watch Out for at CES 2018
CES

What to Watch Out for at CES 2018

Here's what I expect to see as I roam the show floor, all 2.5 million net square feet of it.
6 min read
5 Tech Trends to Watch in 2018
Technology

5 Tech Trends to Watch in 2018

Here's what I see on the horizon for tech in 2018.
4 min read
How iOS 11 Brings Steve Jobs's Vision for the iPad to Life
Apple

How iOS 11 Brings Steve Jobs's Vision for the iPad to Life

Three features coming in iOS 11 could change the way I work on the road, and bring to life a vision Steve Jobs had for the iPad back in 2010.
2 min read
Trump Won't Destroy Silicon Valley
Silicon Valley

Trump Won't Destroy Silicon Valley

Technology and its impact on the global economy is much bigger than any president.
3 min read
Snapchat's Spectacles: Not Just for Millennials
Snapchat

Snapchat's Spectacles: Not Just for Millennials

Many will compare Spectacles to Google Glass, but that's not the case.
3 min read
Why Apple's Project Titan Is Not About Building a Car
Apple

Why Apple's Project Titan Is Not About Building a Car

If Cupertino was killing Project Titan, why would it bring back Bob Mansfield?
3 min read
The Real Reason Apple Wants to Kill the Audio Jack
Apple

The Real Reason Apple Wants to Kill the Audio Jack

There may be a method to Apple's madness, and there's certainly some historical precedence.
3 min read
