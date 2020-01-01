Tim Castle has been in sales and business development for over a decade and it is his mission to help others achieve their really big goals.

Tim’s first book The Art of Negotiation (March 2018) has reached bestseller status in multiple markets around the world and continues to act as a manual for increasing your confidence in everyday negotiations. His second book Be The Lion (released August 2019) has been shortlisted for the Business Book Awards 2020 in the personal development and wellbeing category and has received notoriety from global business leaders including Ryan Serhant as being a must read for any entrepreneur.