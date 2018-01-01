Tim Ferriss is an early-stage technology investor/advisor (Uber, Facebook, Shopify, Duolingo, Alibaba, and 50+ others) and the author of four #1 New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestsellers, including The 4-Hour Workweek, Tools of Titans, and his latest Tribe of Mentors: Short Life Advice from the Best in the World.
Personal Development
6 Tech Titans Told Tim Ferriss About Their Most Worthwhile Investments
Improving yourself and making life better for people in your life are risk-free investments that pay off big time.
Project Grow
Tim Ferriss's 7-Step Checklist for Overcoming Fear
If you are nervous about making a big jump, the best-selling author has your antidote.
Profits
The 11 Rules of Highly Profitable Companies
How do you generate the most profit with the least effort? How do you maximize margins without sacrificing quality? Here, we explain.