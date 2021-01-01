Tim Hentschel

Tim Hentschel

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Co-Founder and CEO of HotelPlanner.com

Tim Hentschel is Co-Founder & CEO of HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology company

https://www.hotelplanner.com/

The Future of Work

Why Small Businesses Struggling to Hire New Employees Should Embrace Gig Workers

If you're struggling to find and retain employees, gig-based workers could be the solution you need. 

