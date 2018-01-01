Toby Bottorf

Toby Bottorf

Guest Writer
VP at Continuum
Toby Bottorf is a principal at the global innovation design consultancy Continuum. His recent work has included IA & UI design of a client communications tool for a premium financial services company, strategy and experience design of a new digital coaching platform for a leading American health insurance company, and creation of a new-to-the-world service offering for a European car maker. Bottorf holds a master’s degree in communications design from the Institute of Design (IIT) and a BA in art from Yale University.

The Road From Product to Experience for Luxury Offerings
Luxury Brands

People prefer to spend their money on experiences over things and access over ownership.
3 Fundamentals of Better Customer Experiences
Customer Experience

"Talk to me like I'm a person. . . not in robot code" is one of them.
Can 'User-Experience' Experts Become 'Customer-Experience' Experts?
User Experience

Small companies have mastered user experience; now it's on to the frontier of customer service.
Sincerity and Transparency Are the Keys to Genuine Customer Loyalty
Customer Loyalty

Many so-called customer loyalty programs fail because they seem a rigged game to the purchaser. There are plenty of ways to do it right.
