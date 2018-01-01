Toby Bottorf

Luxury Brands
The Road From Product to Experience for Luxury Offerings
People prefer to spend their money on experiences over things and access over ownership.
Customer Experience
3 Fundamentals of Better Customer Experiences
"Talk to me like I'm a person. . . not in robot code" is one of them.
User Experience
Can 'User-Experience' Experts Become 'Customer-Experience' Experts?
Small companies have mastered user experience; now it's on to the frontier of customer service.
Customer Loyalty
Sincerity and Transparency Are the Keys to Genuine Customer Loyalty
Many so-called customer loyalty programs fail because they seem a rigged game to the purchaser. There are plenty of ways to do it right.