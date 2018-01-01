Toby Bottorf

Guest Writer

VP at Continuum

Toby Bottorf is a principal at the global innovation design consultancy Continuum. His recent work has included IA & UI design of a client communications tool for a premium financial services company, strategy and experience design of a new digital coaching platform for a leading American health insurance company, and creation of a new-to-the-world service offering for a European car maker. Bottorf holds a master’s degree in communications design from the Institute of Design (IIT) and a BA in art from Yale University.