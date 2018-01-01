Todd Chusid is the practice director of corporate applications and data solutions for Randstad Technologies. In this role, he enables businesses to develop strategies and design new capabilities and services that deliver customer-centric experiences through mobile applications and the modern web resulting in sustainable and profitable opportunities.
Mobile Apps
There's No Place Like Home for Early-Stage Mobile App Development
The negatives of offshoring mobile-app engineering outweigh the positives, at least in the beginning of the process.