Todd Thibodeaux is the president and chief executive officer of CompTIA, the ICT industry trade association. He is responsible for leading strategy, development and growth efforts for the association.

Before joining CompTIA in July 2008, Thibodeaux spent more than 17 years with the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA), where he served in a wide range of roles culminating as its senior vice president of industry relations. He is a lifelong IT and tech enthusiast who strives to infuse CompTIA with a renewed sense of enthusiasm for the industry the organization represents.