Founder and Managing Director, Create Media Group
As the Managing Director and founder of digital communications agency Create Media Group, Tom Otton has been at the forefront of the growth in the digital space in the UAE in recent years. Taking the company from a startup to employing a team of 17 with an average growth in turnover of 50% year on year for the past three years. The company works with brands such as Red Bull, Jaguar Land Rover, Standard Chartered Bank, Flash Entertainment, and both Abu Dhabi and Dubai Governments.

The Importance Of CSR And Volunteerism In Boosting Your Team's Morale
Corporate Social Responsibility

As a business matures, there becomes a greater responsibility to give back to employees, clients and the wider community.
4 min read
Curating Your Online Presence: How To Use The Power Of Snapchat For Personal Branding
Snapchat

You've certainly heard of it. You may even use it already. But like most people, you're probably still working out how best to utilize the social media channel that's taking the world by storm.
5 min read
Playing to Win: Five Traits Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Athletes
Growth Strategies

This entrepreneur explores the similar mindsets of athletes and startup founders and the single most important attribute you can develop.
4 min read
