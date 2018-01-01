Tom Patterson

Tom Patterson

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Tommy John

Born and raised in South Dakota, Patterson, studied at Arizona State University. In 2008 he founded Tommy John, which has become a leading manufacturer in the United States, with its collection of loungewear and outerwear. Patterson lives in New York City with his wife and newborn daughter. When he isn’t busy solving men’s undergarment problems, he can be found surfing, traveling or enjoying sports.

More From Tom Patterson

I Wish I Could Quit You: If You're Buried in Your Inbox 9 to 5, Here's How to Stop.
Email

I Wish I Could Quit You: If You're Buried in Your Inbox 9 to 5, Here's How to Stop.

An executive reveals his system for redirecting his email energy to the place it belongs: his company.
4 min read
