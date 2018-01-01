Tom Rath

Tom Rath

Guest Writer
Bestselling author and researcher who studies the role of human behavior in business, health and well-being

Tom Rath is a bestselling author and researcher who studies the role of human behavior in business, health, and well-being. His most recent work includes a feature-length documentary film, Fully Charged. Tom's latest bestseller, Are You Fully Charged? The Three Keys to Energizing Your Work and Life is receiving acclaim as “Rath's best book yet". This book and his second children's book, The Rechargeables, were released in May of 2015. http://www.tomrath.org

More From Tom Rath

Excessive Sitting Could Shorten Your Life. Engineer Activity Into Your Routine Today.
Physical Fitness

Excessive Sitting Could Shorten Your Life. Engineer Activity Into Your Routine Today.

A 2014 study estimates that every two hours of sitting cancels out the benefits of 20 minutes of exercise.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.