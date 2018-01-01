Guest Writer

Bestselling author and researcher who studies the role of human behavior in business, health and well-being

Tom Rath is a bestselling author and researcher who studies the role of human behavior in business, health, and well-being. His most recent work includes a feature-length documentary film, Fully Charged. Tom's latest bestseller, Are You Fully Charged? The Three Keys to Energizing Your Work and Life is receiving acclaim as “Rath's best book yet". This book and his second children's book, The Rechargeables, were released in May of 2015. http://www.tomrath.org