Signing out of account, Standby...
Tom Thimot
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of authID.ai
Tom Thimot is the CEO of biometric identity management firm authID.ai. He has spent his career redefining cloud computing markets through data analytics, machine learning and micro-service architecture and has spearheaded capital raises, public listings and high growth at leading technology firms.
Follow Tom Thimot on Social
Latest
Yes, You Can Fundraise Amid Economic Instability. Here's How to Do It.
Your financing goals can be achieved if you understand how to navigate headwinds out of your control.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Lucas Miller
Founder of Echelon Copy LLC
-
Bob Bagga
CEO and Entrepreneur
-
Mike Koenigs
CEO of MikeKoenigs.com
-
Summit Ghimire
Founder & Head of SEO at Outpace
-
Craig Ceccanti
President and CEO of T-Minus Solutions
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Carlos Chacon
Founder & Medical Director at Divino Plastic Surgery
-
Shaan Rais
NIL Expert, Branding & Leadership Coach and Strategist