Tom Thimot

Tom Thimot

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of authID.ai

Tom Thimot is the CEO of biometric identity management firm authID.ai. He has spent his career redefining cloud computing markets through data analytics, machine learning and micro-service architecture and has spearheaded capital raises, public listings and high growth at leading technology firms.

https://authid.ai/

Follow Tom Thimot on Social

Latest

Fundraising

Yes, You Can Fundraise Amid Economic Instability. Here's How to Do It.

Your financing goals can be achieved if you understand how to navigate headwinds out of your control. 

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like