Global Business expert Tom Travis is a managing partner of Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg, P.A., a leading international trade and customs law firm. He also serves as the chairman of Sandler & Travis Trade Advisory Services. He is also the author of the Amazon.com bestseller Doing Business Anywhere: The Essential Guide to Going Global .
Starting a Business
The Trade War That Wasn't
New restrictions on tire imports from China may not provoke the backlash expected.
Starting a Business
Importing Goods? Adhere to the Rules
Trade preferences can offer big duty savings, but mind the paperwork.
Growth Strategies
Trusted Traders Affected by Enforcement Emphasis
Take these steps to ensure security of international imports and expedite processing.
Growth Strategies
Compliance to New International Trade Rules
U.S. trade policy is changing. Are you ready?
Growth Strategies
Trade Policy: The Road Ahead
Emerging trade policies contain a number of potential land mines that companies will have to watch out for, but Obama appears to be steering things in a positive direction.
Growth Strategies
The Evolution of Protectionism
Have the effects of cross-border trade influenced U.S. policy in favor of protectionism?
Growth Strategies
Trade Issues 2009: A Roundup
With a new administration, there's sure to be more changes to U.S. trade policy. Here are eight areas you should be paying particular attention to.
Growth Strategies
Piling On: New Trade Data Requirements
In the name of security, new regulations affecting shipments to the U.S. are enacted. Importers need to learn how to cope.
Growth Strategies
Get in on the Export Boom
Learn how to take the first step into foreign markets by developing an export compliance plan and determining which markets to enter.
Growth Strategies
New Rules, New Headaches for Importers
New laws are affecting importing and exporting. They could impact your business.
Growth Strategies
How to Maximize Your Export Profits
Learn 3 ways to save when dealing with foreign goods.
Growth Strategies
Eliminate Middlemen and Save on U.S. Customs Duties
Importers to the U.S. should employ the First Sale Rule to reduce the effect of markups.
Growth Strategies
Good News, Bad News as Customs Shifts Gears
The agency intends to improve trade facilitation, but enforcement could increase costs.
Growth Strategies
Break Into the Global Marketplace
Preference programs and free trade agreements can provide strategic advantage.