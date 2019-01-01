About Tourvest
Tourvest is Southern Africa’s leading integrated tourism group, operating businesses which range from travel management companies, hotels, lodges and restaurants to craft, curio and jewellery shops and foreign exchange bureaux, under some 60 sector-leading brands, employing more than 5 000 people.
More From Tourvest
corporate travel
Access To The Best In Travel Excellence
As a global company, business travel plays an important part in Hatch's successful operation. Yolandi Coertze, facilities manager at Hatch, explains how switching to Travelit changed the way they travelled forever - for the better.
corporate travel
Travel At The Touch Of A Button
The revolutionary Travelit app has been developed for the global marketplace to meet your business travel needs.