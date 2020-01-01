About Troy Osinoff
Troy Osinoff is co-founder of Juice, a NYC-based digital marketing agency. Previously, he created multiple startups (with three exits), built a shoe factory, grew a Grammy-winning recording studio, published a book with Penguin and was head of acquisition at BuzzFeed.
More From Troy Osinoff
Are You Sitting on a Customer Retention Goldmine?
Instead of viewing a purchase as the end of your funnel, view it as the beginning of an entirely new funnel - one that focuses on turning a paying customer into a brand champion.