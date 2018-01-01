Vani Chugh

Vani Chugh

Co-Founder and Managing Partner, D’chica

Vani Chugh is the Co-Founder & Managing Partner of D’chica (www.dchica.in), a fashion forward and trendy brand of accessories, apparel and footwear for babies and young girls. Launched in June 2014, as an international fashion inspired brand, D’chica offers affordable yet creatively designed premium quality pieces.

As the Co-founder of D’chica, Vani leads Sales, Marketing and Brand Communications.

The brand currently retails through major e-commerce portals, including Amazon, Jabong, Firstcry and Hopscotch. D’chica’s products are also available at First Cry franchise stores in leading cities including Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Indore etc. The brand has been steadily growing at a rate of 100% year-on-year since inception and has offices across three locations in Delhi/NCR.

More From Vani Chugh

The Art of Nurturing and Growing a Self-funded Venture
Startup Basics

The Art of Nurturing and Growing a Self-funded Venture

A great idea and a good plan based on solid business principles can work, if you stay persistent
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.