Co-Founder and CEO of Blazeclan Technologies

Varoon Rajani, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Blazeclan Technologies, spearheads the strategic goals of the company and is instrumental in constructing the company’s future roadmap. His leadership shines through when building winning teams with unhinging focus on delivering trustworthy and dynamic solutions to customers. He is thriving to keep innovating, remain customer-obsessed, and be a leading born-in-the-cloud provider for customers around the globe.

Varoon has a proven track record of running successful businesses while building and developing teams from scratch. With his leadership skills, he has been able to enable businesses to transform leveraging cloud, automation & analytics solutions. A young leader with an ability to build, guide and direct an enterprise through strategic leadership, delivering outstanding performance, generating higher revenues and ensuring customer success. Prior to laying the foundation of Blazeclan in 2010, Varoon has worked with multinationals like Infosys Technologies and Tata Consulting Services on large scale ERP Implementation and Upgrade Projects. Varoon also had been a visiting faculty at Symbiosis International University for a few years.

