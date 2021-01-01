About Varun Sharma
Varun Sharma is the co-founder of Laumière Gourmet Fruits. He focuses on expanding Laumière through advancing its digital platform and growing its ecommerce presence. He has also been a TEDx speaker, a former co-founder of Inara, a youth-based non-profit organization and a home-grown DJ.
